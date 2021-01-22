We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 22nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 22nd:
Bank of Montreal (BMO - Free Report) : This provider of diversified financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Bank Of Montreal Price and Consensus
Bank Of Montreal price-consensus-chart | Bank Of Montreal Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.04%, compared with the industry average of 1.89%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.19%.
Bank Of Montreal Dividend Yield (TTM)
Bank Of Montreal dividend-yield-ttm | Bank Of Montreal Quote
First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
First Hawaiian, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Hawaiian, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Hawaiian, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.02%, compared with the industry average of 2.17%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.69%.
First Hawaiian, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
First Hawaiian, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | First Hawaiian, Inc. Quote
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Invesco Ltd. Price and Consensus
Invesco Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Invesco Ltd. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.87%, compared with the industry average of 1.56%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.16%.
Invesco Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Invesco Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Invesco Ltd. Quote
Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This provider of strategic and financial advisory services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51% over the last 60 days.
Moelis & Company Price and Consensus
Moelis & Company price-consensus-chart | Moelis & Company Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.78%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.35%.
Moelis & Company Dividend Yield (TTM)
Moelis & Company dividend-yield-ttm | Moelis & Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>