Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 22nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 22nd:
TOTAL SE (TOT - Free Report) : This integrated oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.7% over the last 60 days.
TOTAL has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.24 compared with 141.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP - Free Report) : This energy and chemical company in China has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
China Petroleum & Chemical has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.98 compared with 8.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY - Free Report) : This provider of residential real estate services has Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 31.4% over the last 60 days.
Realogy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.00 compared with 44.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This investment management company has Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.6% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.71 compared with 19.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
