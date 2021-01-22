We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 21st
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:
Hologic, Inc. (HOLX - Free Report) : This developer, manufacturer, and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Hologic, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hologic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hologic, Inc. Quote
Hologic has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 3.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Hologic, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Hologic, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hologic, Inc. Quote
PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI - Free Report) : This provider of products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
PerkinElmer, Inc. Price and Consensus
PerkinElmer, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PerkinElmer, Inc. Quote
PerkinElmer has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 3.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
PerkinElmer, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
PerkinElmer, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PerkinElmer, Inc. Quote
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This provider of paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus
Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote
Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio of 0.56, compared with 2.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
Graphic Packaging Holding Company peg-ratio-ttm | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM - Free Report) : This acquirer and developer of land primarily for residential purposes carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus
PulteGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote
PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.66, compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
PulteGroup, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
PulteGroup, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
