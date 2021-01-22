Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 21st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU - Free Report) : This provider of Internet search services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Baidu’s shares gained 30.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

SunCoke Energy, Inc. SXC: This independent producer of metallurgical and thermal coal has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

 

SunCoke’s shares gained 19.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Invesco’s shares gained nearly 20% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and seller of capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Kulicke and Soffa’s shares gained 19% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

