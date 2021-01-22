We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 21st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:
Baidu, Inc. (BIDU - Free Report) : This provider of Internet search services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Baidu’s shares gained 30.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
SunCoke Energy, Inc. SXC: This independent producer of metallurgical and thermal coal has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
SunCoke’s shares gained 19.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
Invesco’s shares gained nearly 20% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and seller of capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.4% over the last 60 days.
Kulicke and Soffa’s shares gained 19% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
