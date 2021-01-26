Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 25th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

The Chemours Company (CC - Free Report) : This leading provider of performance chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

 

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This provider of online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Jabil, Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS - Free Report) : This leading metals service center company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Price and Consensus

 

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH - Free Report) : This company that is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Price and Consensus

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

