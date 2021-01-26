We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 25th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
The Chemours Company (CC - Free Report) : This leading provider of performance chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This provider of online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Jabil, Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS - Free Report) : This leading metals service center company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH - Free Report) : This company that is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
