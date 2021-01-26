We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 25th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 25th:
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This technology and analytics company that provides online financial services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Enova has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.45, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Navient Corporation (NAVI - Free Report) : This provider of education loan management and business processing solutions has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Navient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.92, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK - Free Report) : This owner and operator of arts and crafts specialty retail stores has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.6% over the last 60 days.
Michaels has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.91, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG - Free Report) : This provider of financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 40.5% over the last 60 days.
Shinhan Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.99, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
