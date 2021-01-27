We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 26th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of component and subsystem devices has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Methode Electronics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Methode Electronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Methode Electronics, Inc. Quote
Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60% over the last 60 days.
Ford Motor Company Price and Consensus
Ford Motor Company price-consensus-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote
Gerdau S.A. (GGB - Free Report) : This provider of steel products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
Gerdau S.A. Price and Consensus
Gerdau S.A. price-consensus-chart | Gerdau S.A. Quote
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.4% over the last 60 days.
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote
Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and distributor of recreational powerboats has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Malibu Boats, Inc. Price and Consensus
Malibu Boats, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Malibu Boats, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities
In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.
Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.
Click here to download this report FREE >>