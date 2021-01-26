We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 25th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 25th:
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY - Free Report) : This diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Annaly Capital Management Inc Price and Consensus
Annaly Capital Management Inc price-consensus-chart | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.53%, compared with the industry average of 7.64%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.56%.
Annaly Capital Management Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Annaly Capital Management Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.29%, compared with the industry average of 1.56%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.06%.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) : This manufacturer, seller, and distributor of portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
B&G Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
B&G Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | B&G Foods, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.32%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.71%.
B&G Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
B&G Foods, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | B&G Foods, Inc. Quote
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) : This diversified financial institution that provides various financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price and Consensus
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce price-consensus-chart | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.15%, compared with the industry average of 1.89%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.07%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Yield (TTM)
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dividend-yield-ttm | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
