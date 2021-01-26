Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 25th:

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY - Free Report) : This diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.53%, compared with the industry average of 7.64%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.56%.

 

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.29%, compared with the industry average of 1.56%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.06%.

 

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) : This manufacturer, seller, and distributor of portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.32%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.71%.

 

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) : This diversified financial institution that provides various financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.15%, compared with the industry average of 1.89%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.07%.

 

