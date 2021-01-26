Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 25th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 25th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

 

Artisan Partners Asset Management has a PEG ratio of 0.58 compared with 1.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

 

Quidel Corporation (QDEL - Free Report) : This developer, manufacturer, and marketer of diagnostic testing solutions a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

 

Quidel Corporation Price and Consensus

Quidel Corporation Price and Consensus

Quidel Corporation price-consensus-chart | Quidel Corporation Quote

 

Quidel has a PEG ratio of 0.23, compared with 4.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Quidel Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Quidel Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Quidel Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Quidel Corporation Quote

 

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS - Free Report) : This provider of wealth management services carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Focus Financial Partners Inc. Price and Consensus

Focus Financial Partners Inc. Price and Consensus

Focus Financial Partners Inc. price-consensus-chart | Focus Financial Partners Inc. Quote

 

Focus Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 1.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Focus Financial Partners Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Focus Financial Partners Inc. Quote

 

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This company that designs and builds single-family homes carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

 

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.36, compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Meritage Homes Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Meritage Homes Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Meritage Homes Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Quidel Corporation (QDEL) - free report >>

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) - free report >>

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) - free report >>

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples finance medical