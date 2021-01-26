Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 25th:

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.

 

CF Industries’ shares gained nearly 18% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and seller of memory and storage products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44% over the last 60 days.

 

Micron’s shares gained nearly 16% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD - Free Report) : This civil infrastructure company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Construction Partners’ shares gained 9.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT - Free Report) : This provider of outdoor products and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.1% over the last 60 days.

 

American Outdoor Brands’ shares gained 19.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

