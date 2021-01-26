We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 25th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 25th:
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Quote
CF Industries’ shares gained nearly 18% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Price
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. price | CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Quote
Micron Technology, Inc. (MU - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and seller of memory and storage products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44% over the last 60 days.
Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote
Micron’s shares gained nearly 16% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Micron Technology, Inc. Price
Micron Technology, Inc. price | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote
Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD - Free Report) : This civil infrastructure company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Construction Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus
Construction Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Construction Partners, Inc. Quote
Construction Partners’ shares gained 9.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Construction Partners, Inc. Price
Construction Partners, Inc. price | Construction Partners, Inc. Quote
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT - Free Report) : This provider of outdoor products and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.1% over the last 60 days.
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Quote
American Outdoor Brands’ shares gained 19.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Price
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. price | American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Quote
