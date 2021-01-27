Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26th:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM - Free Report) : This owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Navios has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.02, compared with 10.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU - Free Report) : This provider of investment advisory services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Sculptor Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.25, compared with 19.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP - Free Report) : This owner and operator of midstream energy infrastructure has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 51.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Plains GP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.56, compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : This provider of investment banking, research, sales and trading services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.70, compared with 24.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

