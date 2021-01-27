We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 26th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26th:
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM - Free Report) : This owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Navios has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.02, compared with 10.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU - Free Report) : This provider of investment advisory services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Sculptor Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.25, compared with 19.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP - Free Report) : This owner and operator of midstream energy infrastructure has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 51.1% over the last 60 days.
Plains GP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.56, compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : This provider of investment banking, research, sales and trading services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.70, compared with 24.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
