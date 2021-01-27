We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 27th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Herbalife LTD. (HLF - Free Report) : This global network marketing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
Herbalife LTD. Price and Consensus
Herbalife LTD. price-consensus-chart | Herbalife LTD. Quote
HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP (HPR - Free Report) : This exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.6% over the last 90 days.
HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP Price and Consensus
HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP price-consensus-chart | HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP Quote
Intel Corporation (INTC - Free Report) : This world’s largest semiconductor company and primary supplier of microprocessors and chipsets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Intel Corporation Price and Consensus
Intel Corporation price-consensus-chart | Intel Corporation Quote
LouisianaPacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) : This leading manufacturer of sustainable, quality engineered wood building materials, structural framing products as well as exterior siding has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
LouisianaPacific Corporation Price and Consensus
LouisianaPacific Corporation price-consensus-chart | LouisianaPacific Corporation Quote
Meritor, Inc. (MTOR - Free Report) : This global automotive parts manufacturer and supplier has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.
Meritor, Inc. Price and Consensus
Meritor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Meritor, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
