New Strong Buy Stocks for January 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Herbalife LTD. (HLF - Free Report) : This global network marketing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP (HPR - Free Report) : This exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.6% over the last 90 days.

Intel Corporation (INTC - Free Report) : This world’s largest semiconductor company and primary supplier of microprocessors and chipsets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

LouisianaPacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) : This leading manufacturer of sustainable, quality engineered wood building materials, structural framing products as well as exterior siding has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Meritor, Inc. (MTOR - Free Report) : This global automotive parts manufacturer and supplier has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

