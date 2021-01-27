We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 26th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26th:
Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, marketer, and servicer of range of cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
Ford Motor Company Price and Consensus
Ford Motor Company price-consensus-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote
Ford’s shares gained 27.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ford Motor Company Price
Ford Motor Company price | Ford Motor Company Quote
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY - Free Report) : This digital financial products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Ally Financial Inc. Price and Consensus
Ally Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ally Financial Inc. Quote
Ally Financial’s shares gained 14% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ally Financial Inc. Price
Ally Financial Inc. price | Ally Financial Inc. Quote
Kraton Corporation (KRA - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.8% over the last 60 days.
Kraton Corporation Price and Consensus
Kraton Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kraton Corporation Quote
Kraton’s shares gained nearly 13% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kraton Corporation Price
Kraton Corporation price | Kraton Corporation Quote
The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW - Free Report) : This provider of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
The Charles Schwab Corporation Price and Consensus
The Charles Schwab Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Charles Schwab Corporation Quote
Charles Schwab’s shares gained 9.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Charles Schwab Corporation Price
The Charles Schwab Corporation price | The Charles Schwab Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
