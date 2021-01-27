In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 26th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26th:
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
Artisan Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.58, compared with 1.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report) : This homebuilding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus
D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote
D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.76, compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
D.R. Horton, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
D.R. Horton, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote
Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) : This designer, developer and distributor of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Crocs, Inc. Price and Consensus
Crocs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crocs, Inc. Quote
Crocs’ has a PEG ratio of 1.32, compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Crocs, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Crocs, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Crocs, Inc. Quote
