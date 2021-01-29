Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 28th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX - Free Report) : This Latin America’s largest wireless company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

The Chemours Company (CC - Free Report) : This leading provider of performance chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW - Free Report) : This premium recreational boat retailer principally in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS - Free Report) : This diversified telecom service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

