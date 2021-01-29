We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 28th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX - Free Report) : This Latin America’s largest wireless company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
The Chemours Company (CC - Free Report) : This leading provider of performance chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
The Chemours Company Price and Consensus
The Chemours Company price-consensus-chart | The Chemours Company Quote
Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Malibu Boats, Inc. Price and Consensus
Malibu Boats, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Malibu Boats, Inc. Quote
OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW - Free Report) : This premium recreational boat retailer principally in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
OneWater Marine Inc. Price and Consensus
OneWater Marine Inc. price-consensus-chart | OneWater Marine Inc. Quote
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS - Free Report) : This diversified telecom service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
