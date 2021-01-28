In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) - free report >>
First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) - free report >>
First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27th:
Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Citizens & Northern Corp Price and Consensus
Citizens & Northern Corp price-consensus-chart | Citizens & Northern Corp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.22%, compared with the industry average of 2.14%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.68%.
Citizens & Northern Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)
Citizens & Northern Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Citizens & Northern Corp Quote
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
Invesco Ltd. Price and Consensus
Invesco Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Invesco Ltd. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.95%, compared with the industry average of 1.50%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.16%.
Invesco Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Invesco Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Invesco Ltd. Quote
First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
First Hawaiian, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Hawaiian, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Hawaiian, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.16%, compared with the industry average of 2.05%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.69%.
First Hawaiian, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
First Hawaiian, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | First Hawaiian, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
AccessZacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>