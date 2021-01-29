Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 28th:

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) : This manufacturer, seller, and distributor a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

 

B&G Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

B&G Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

B&G Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | B&G Foods, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.58%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.71%.

 

B&G Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

B&G Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

B&G Foods, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | B&G Foods, Inc. Quote

 

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP - Free Report) : This owner and operator of midstream energy infrastructure has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Price and Consensus

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Price and Consensus

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.74%, compared with the industry average of 6.77%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.71%.

 

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote

 

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE - Free Report) : This company that engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

 

ONEOK, Inc. Price and Consensus

ONEOK, Inc. Price and Consensus

ONEOK, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ONEOK, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.88%, compared with the industry average of 3.06%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.57%.

 

ONEOK, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

ONEOK, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

ONEOK, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | ONEOK, Inc. Quote

 

Ready Capital Corporation (RC - Free Report) : This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Ready Capital Corp Price and Consensus

Ready Capital Corp Price and Consensus

Ready Capital Corp price-consensus-chart | Ready Capital Corp Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.59%, compared with the industry average of 7.63%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.10%.

 

Ready Capital Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ready Capital Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ready Capital Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Ready Capital Corp Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot stocks we're targeting >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) - free report >>

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) - free report >>

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) - free report >>

Ready Capital Corp (RC) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples finance oil-energy