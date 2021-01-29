Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 28th:

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and seller and firearms has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 41% over the last 60 days.

 

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote

 

Smith & Wesson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.26, compared with 25.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote

 

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD - Free Report) : This provider of connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Quote

 

Diebold Nixdorf has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.63, compared with 23.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated PE Ratio (TTM)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated PE Ratio (TTM)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated pe-ratio-ttm | Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Quote

 

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This technology and analytics company that provides online financial services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote

 

Enova has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.29, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Enova International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Enova International, Inc. Quote

 

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR - Free Report) : This independent investment management company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10% over the last 60 days.

 

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

Victory Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.30, compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot stocks we're targeting >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) - free report >>

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) - free report >>

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) - free report >>

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples finance medical