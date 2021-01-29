We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 28th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 28th:
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and seller and firearms has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 41% over the last 60 days.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote
Smith & Wesson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.26, compared with 25.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD - Free Report) : This provider of connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Price and Consensus
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Quote
Diebold Nixdorf has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.63, compared with 23.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated PE Ratio (TTM)
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated pe-ratio-ttm | Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Quote
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This technology and analytics company that provides online financial services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote
Enova has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.29, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Enova International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Enova International, Inc. Quote
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR - Free Report) : This independent investment management company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10% over the last 60 days.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote
Victory Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.30, compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
