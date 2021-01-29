In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 28th:
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF - Free Report) : This independent iron ore mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Cleveland-Cliffs' shares gained 14.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Target Corporation (TGT - Free Report) : This general merchandise retailer in the United States has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Target's shares gained 1.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) : This designer, developer and distributor of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Crocs' shares gained 15.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
