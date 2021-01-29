In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 28th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 28th:
Intel Corporation (INTC - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and seller of essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Intel has a PEG ratio of 1.49, compared with 13.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report) : This homebuilding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.76, compared with 0.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX - Free Report) : This provider of telecommunications services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
América Móvil’s has a PEG ratio of 0.62, compared with 3.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
