New Strong Buy Stocks for February 1st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO - Free Report) : This recreational boat and yacht retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI - Free Report) : This truckload transportation and logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

PJT Partners Inc. (PJT - Free Report) : This financial advisory firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Polaris Inc. (PII - Free Report) : This company that designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) : This company whose business primarily runs around its flagship iPhone has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

