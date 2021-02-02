We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 1st
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
MarineMax, Inc. (HZO - Free Report) : This recreational boat and yacht retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI - Free Report) : This truckload transportation and logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
PJT Partners Inc. (PJT - Free Report) : This financial advisory firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Polaris Inc. (PII - Free Report) : This company that designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.
Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) : This company whose business primarily runs around its flagship iPhone has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
