Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 29th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 29th:
Comerica Incorporated (CMA - Free Report) : This provider of various financial products and serviceshas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.79%, compared with the industry average of 3.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.09%.
American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.77%, compared with the industry average of 2.09%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.19%.
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.98%, compared with the industry average of 1.50%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.16%.
First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.36%, compared with the industry average of 2.05%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.69%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
