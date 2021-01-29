In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 29th:
TOTAL SE (TOT - Free Report) : This integrated oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.5% over the last 60 days.
TOTAL has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.72 compared with 115.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH - Free Report) : This interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings has Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.4% over the last 60 days.
Ethan Allen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.05 compared with 84.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This investment management company has Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.6% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.01 compared with 18.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
