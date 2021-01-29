Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 29th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 29th:

Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and marketer of range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor Company Price and Consensus

Ford Motor Company Price and Consensus

Ford Motor Company price-consensus-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote

Ford has a PEG ratio of 1.46, compared with 8.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ford Motor Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ford Motor Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ford Motor Company peg-ratio-ttm | Ford Motor Company Quote

Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) : This designer and developer of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Crocs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Crocs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Crocs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crocs, Inc. Quote

Crocs has a PEG ratio of 1.19, compared with 1.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Crocs, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Crocs, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Crocs, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Crocs, Inc. Quote

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX - Free Report) : This provider of telecommunications services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

América Móvil’s has a PEG ratio of 0.61, compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. PEG Ratio (TTM)

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. PEG Ratio (TTM)

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. peg-ratio-ttm | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ford Motor Company (F) - free report >>

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) - free report >>

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks retail