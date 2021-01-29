In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 29th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 29th:
Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Equity Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
Equity Bancshares' shares gained 33.5% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT - Free Report) : This operator of specialty retail stores in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.
Boot Barn's shares gained 33.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Target Corporation (TGT - Free Report) : This general merchandise retailer in the United States has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Target's shares gained 3.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP - Free Report) : This provider of various financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Ameriprise's shares gained 6.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
