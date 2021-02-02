Back to top

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1st:

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.88%, compared with the industry average of 2.14%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.61%.

American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.86%, compared with the industry average of 2.09%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.19%.

CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.33%, compared with the industry average of 2.14%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.67%.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC - Free Report) : This acquirer and manager of residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.02%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.73%.

