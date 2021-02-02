We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 1st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1st:
BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Price and Consensus
BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ price-consensus-chart | BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.88%, compared with the industry average of 2.14%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.61%.
BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Dividend Yield (TTM)
BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ dividend-yield-ttm | BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Quote
American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.
American National Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
American National Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American National Bankshares, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.86%, compared with the industry average of 2.09%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.19%.
American National Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
American National Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | American National Bankshares, Inc. Quote
CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.
CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
CB Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.33%, compared with the industry average of 2.14%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.67%.
CB Financial Services, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
CB Financial Services, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC - Free Report) : This acquirer and manager of residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Ellington Financial Inc. Price and Consensus
Ellington Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial Inc. Quote
Ellington Financial Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ellington Financial Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial Inc. Quote
