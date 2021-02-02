Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1st:

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Hancock Whitney has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.33 compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11% over the last 60 days.

Federated Hermes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.64 compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP - Free Report) : This owner and operator of a portfolio of midstream energy assets has Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.4% over the last 60 days.

DCP Midstream has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.50 compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This investment management company has Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.6% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.63 compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

