We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 1st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1st:
Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.8% over the last 60 days.
Hancock Whitney Corporation Price and Consensus
Hancock Whitney Corporation price-consensus-chart | Hancock Whitney Corporation Quote
Hancock Whitney has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.33 compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Hancock Whitney Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Hancock Whitney Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Hancock Whitney Corporation Quote
Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11% over the last 60 days.
Federated Hermes, Inc. Price and Consensus
Federated Hermes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote
Federated Hermes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.64 compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Federated Hermes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Federated Hermes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote
DCP Midstream, LP (DCP - Free Report) : This owner and operator of a portfolio of midstream energy assets has Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.4% over the last 60 days.
DCP Midstream Partners, LP Price and Consensus
DCP Midstream Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | DCP Midstream Partners, LP Quote
DCP Midstream has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.50 compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
DCP Midstream Partners, LP PE Ratio (TTM)
DCP Midstream Partners, LP pe-ratio-ttm | DCP Midstream Partners, LP Quote
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This investment management company has Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.6% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
AllianceBernstein has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.63 compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream
Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.
Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>