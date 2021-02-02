In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Ford Motor Company (F) - free report >>
Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) - free report >>
Polaris Inc. (PII) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Ford Motor Company (F) - free report >>
Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) - free report >>
Polaris Inc. (PII) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 1st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1st:
Polaris Inc. (PII - Free Report) : This designer, engineer, manufacturer, and marketer of power sports vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.
Polaris Inc. Price and Consensus
Polaris Inc. price-consensus-chart | Polaris Inc. Quote
Polaris’ shares gained 22.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Polaris Inc. Price
Polaris Inc. price | Polaris Inc. Quote
Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, marketer, and servicer of cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles and electrified vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
Ford Motor Company Price and Consensus
Ford Motor Company price-consensus-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote
Ford’s shares gained 19.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ford Motor Company Price
Ford Motor Company price | Ford Motor Company Quote
Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC - Free Report) : This diversified healthcare services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation Price and Consensus
Tenet Healthcare Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tenet Healthcare Corporation Quote
Tenet Healthcare’s shares gained 18.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation Price
Tenet Healthcare Corporation price | Tenet Healthcare Corporation Quote
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG - Free Report) : This explorer, developer, and producer of light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Crescent Point Energy Corporation Price and Consensus
Crescent Point Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Crescent Point Energy Corporation Quote
Crescent Point Energy’s shares gained 17.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Crescent Point Energy Corporation Price
Crescent Point Energy Corporation price | Crescent Point Energy Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream
Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.
Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>