Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1st:

Polaris Inc. (PII - Free Report) : This designer, engineer, manufacturer, and marketer of power sports vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Polaris’ shares gained 22.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, marketer, and servicer of cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles and electrified vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Ford’s shares gained 19.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC - Free Report) : This diversified healthcare services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.

 

Tenet Healthcare’s shares gained 18.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG - Free Report) : This explorer, developer, and producer of light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Crescent Point Energy’s shares gained 17.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

