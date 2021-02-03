We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Bull of the Day: MarineMax (HZO)
I like big boats and I cannot lie. Of course, I like the boats when my friend owns it because that is not a check I am trying to write. Boat stands for “Bust Out Another Thousand.” There are plenty of folks out there investing in their own watercraft. Rather than hop up on a cruise ship with three thousand potentially COVID-infected strangers, lots of people are buying their own boats. That is helping spur a huge run in earnings for today’s Bull of the Day.
I am talking about Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) MarineMax (HZO - Free Report) . MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats. The company has 77 retail locations in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.
In addition to being a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), MarineMax enjoys the rare combination of have a Zacks Value Style Score of A, Growth Style Score of A, Momentum Style Score of B, which helps it round out with a VGM Composite Score of A. The reason for the favorable Zacks Rank is the series of recent earnings estimate revisions to the upside. Over the last month alone, for analysts have increased their earnings estimates for next year while three have done so for the current year. It has pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $3.74 to $4.03 while next year’s number is up from $4.06 to $4.25. That means, current year EPS growth is forecast to come in at 17.84%, and expected to slow to 5.6% next year.
