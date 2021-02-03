We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 2nd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Adient PLC (ADNT - Free Report) : This automotive seating supplier has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 23% over the last 60 days.
Adient PLC Price and Consensus
Adient PLC price-consensus-chart | Adient PLC Quote
CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO - Free Report) : This consumer finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
CURO Group Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus
CURO Group Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | CURO Group Holdings Corp. Quote
Gerdau S.A. (GGB - Free Report) : This largest long steel producer in Latin America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 90 days.
Gerdau S.A. Price and Consensus
Gerdau S.A. price-consensus-chart | Gerdau S.A. Quote
Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This vertically-integrated global producer and distributor of chemical products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Olin Corporation Price and Consensus
Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM - Free Report) : This company that provides a video-first communications platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
