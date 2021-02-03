Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 2nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Adient PLC (ADNT - Free Report) : This automotive seating supplier has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 23% over the last 60 days.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO - Free Report) : This consumer finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB - Free Report) : This largest long steel producer in Latin America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 90 days.

Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This vertically-integrated global producer and distributor of chemical products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM - Free Report) : This company that provides a video-first communications platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

