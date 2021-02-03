Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 2nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2nd:

Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor Company Price and Consensus

Ford Motor Company Price and Consensus

Ford Motor Company price-consensus-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote

Ford Motor's shares gained 23.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ford Motor Company Price

Ford Motor Company Price

Ford Motor Company price | Ford Motor Company Quote

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT - Free Report) : This operator of specialty retail stores in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Quote

Boot Barn's shares gained 32.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Price

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Price

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. price | Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Quote

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the UMB Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

UMB Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

UMB Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

UMB Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | UMB Financial Corporation Quote

UMB Financial's shares gained 6.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

UMB Financial Corporation Price

UMB Financial Corporation Price

UMB Financial Corporation price | UMB Financial Corporation Quote

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP - Free Report) : This provider of various financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Quote

Ameriprise's shares gained 3.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Price

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Price

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. price | Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ford Motor Company (F) - free report >>

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) - free report >>

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) - free report >>

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks finance