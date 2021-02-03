We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2nd:
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.86%, compared with the industry average of 1.56%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.06%.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
NuStar Energy L.P. (NS - Free Report) : This company that engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
NuStar Energy L.P. Price and Consensus
NuStar Energy L.P. price-consensus-chart | NuStar Energy L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.49%, compared with the industry average of 9.43%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.16%.
NuStar Energy L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
NuStar Energy L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | NuStar Energy L.P. Quote
EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC - Free Report) : This midstream energy services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.
EnLink Midstream, LLC Price and Consensus
EnLink Midstream, LLC price-consensus-chart | EnLink Midstream, LLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.64%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.54%.
EnLink Midstream, LLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
EnLink Midstream, LLC dividend-yield-ttm | EnLink Midstream, LLC Quote
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT - Free Report) : This specialty finance company that invests primarily in mortgage-related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price and Consensus
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust price-consensus-chart | PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 10.90%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.44%.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust dividend-yield-ttm | PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
