Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 3rd:
Hologic, Inc. (HOLX - Free Report) : This developer, manufacturer, and supplier of diagnostics products for women's health through early detection and treatment carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.5% over the last 60 days.
Hologic has a PEG ratio of 0.60 compared with 2.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Vale S.A. (VALE - Free Report) : This producer and seller of iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.7% over the last 60 days.
Vale has a PEG ratio of 0.22, compared with 0.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI - Free Report) : This designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
MACOM Tech has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 3.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL - Free Report) : This multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 0.89, compared with 1.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
