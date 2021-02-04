We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 3rd:
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB - Free Report) : This chemical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.8% over the last 60 days.
LyondellBasell has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.45 compared with 40.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products has Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Olin has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 35.36 compared with 40.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
DCP Midstream, LP (DCP - Free Report) : This owner and operator of a portfolio of midstream energy assets has Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.4% over the last 60 days.
DCP Midstream has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.70 compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
