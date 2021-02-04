In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 3rd:
Thor Industries, Inc. (THO - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and seller of recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.
Thor Industries’ shares gained 26.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK - Free Report) : This shipping company that engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.
Star Bulk Carriers’ shares gained 19.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (TBK - Free Report) : This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.7% over the last 60 days.
Triumph Bancorp’s shares gained 23.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Denbury Inc. (DEN - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 85.3% over the last 60 days.
Denbury’s shares gained 20.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
