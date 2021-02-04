We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 3rd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB - Free Report) : This one of the nation’s largest commercial lines property casualty insurance providers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
W.R. Berkley Corporation Price and Consensus
W.R. Berkley Corporation price-consensus-chart | W.R. Berkley Corporation Quote
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI - Free Report) : This financial and bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF - Free Report) : This company that engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities in the United States, Canada, and Europe has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.
Raymond James Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Raymond James Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Raymond James Financial, Inc. Quote
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of high-performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Quote
Old Republic International Corporation (ORI - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.
Old Republic International Corporation Price and Consensus
Old Republic International Corporation price-consensus-chart | Old Republic International Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
