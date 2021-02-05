We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 4th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This producer, marketer and distributor of fresh, frozen, as well as value-added chicken and pork products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST - Free Report) : This bank holding company for b1BANK has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Emerson Electric Co. (EMR - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
PVH Corp. (PVH - Free Report) : This apparel company in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
