New Strong Buy Stocks for February 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This producer, marketer and distributor of fresh, frozen, as well as value-added chicken and pork products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST - Free Report) : This bank holding company for b1BANK has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

PVH Corp. (PVH - Free Report) : This apparel company in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

