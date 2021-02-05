In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 4th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 4th:
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.
Atlantic Capital's shares gained 16.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of standard and custom passive connectivity products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Clearfield's shares gained 30.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH - Free Report) : This interior design company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.
Ethan Allen's shares gained 20.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP - Free Report) : This provider of various financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Ameriprise's shares gained 3.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
