Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 4th:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Atlantic Capital's shares gained 16.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Price

Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of standard and custom passive connectivity products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Clearfield, Inc. Price and Consensus

Clearfield's shares gained 30.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Clearfield, Inc. Price

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH - Free Report) : This interior design company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus

Ethan Allen's shares gained 20.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP - Free Report) : This provider of various financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ameriprise's shares gained 3.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Price

