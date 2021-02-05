Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 4th:

Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Ford has a PEG ratio of 1.46, compared with 8.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Stanley Black & Decker’s has a PEG ratio of 1.92, compared with 3.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Vale S.A. (VALE - Free Report) : This producer and seller of iron ore and iron ore pellets, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Vale’s has a PEG ratio of 0.24, compared with 0.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

