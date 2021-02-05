In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Ford Motor Company (F) - free report >>
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Ford Motor Company (F) - free report >>
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 4th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 4th:
Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Ford Motor Company Price and Consensus
Ford Motor Company price-consensus-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote
Ford has a PEG ratio of 1.46, compared with 8.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Ford Motor Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
Ford Motor Company peg-ratio-ttm | Ford Motor Company Quote
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Price and Consensus
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Quote
Stanley Black & Decker’s has a PEG ratio of 1.92, compared with 3.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Quote
Vale S.A. (VALE - Free Report) : This producer and seller of iron ore and iron ore pellets, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
VALE S.A. Price and Consensus
VALE S.A. price-consensus-chart | VALE S.A. Quote
Vale’s has a PEG ratio of 0.24, compared with 0.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
VALE S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)
VALE S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | VALE S.A. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>