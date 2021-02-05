We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Bear of the Day: Cimpress plc (CMPR)
Cimpress plc (CMPR - Free Report) fell well short of our earnings estimates near the end of January. The miss marked the third-straight rough quarter on the EPS front for the owner of Vistaprint and other companies that sell customized offerings from clothing to signs to businesses and entrepreneurs.
Rough Times
Cimpress owns BuildASign, Exaprint, Pixartprinting, Vistaprint, and other companies that cater to various business customization needs. The Ireland-headquartered company customizes products on a mass scale, from business cards and stickers to yard signs and clothing. The pandemic has been hard on CMPR, as its customers cut back on spending.
The firm’s revenue has looked better over the last two quarters, after it fell 36% during the height of the pandemic. Still, Cimpress revenue has fallen in the trailing five periods. Most recently, its second quarter fiscal 2021 revenue fell over 4%, while its adjusted earnings tumbled and missed our bottom-line estimate by roughly 57%.
What Else
CMPR shares have trended in the wrong direction well before the coronavirus, down around 37% in the past three years, as the nearby chart shows. The stock has bounced back from its March 2020 lows and it has started to recover from its post-Q2 earnings release selloff.
That said, analysts have lowered their earnings outlooks since its report as its outlook remains subdued. Luckily, the company is projected to start to bounce back in a big way in the fourth quarter of FY21, albeit against an easy-to-compare period.
Bottom Line
Cimpress is part of our Consumer Services – Miscellaneous space that rests in the bottom 6% of our over 250 Zacks industries. And CMPR’s downward earnings revisions helped it land a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at the moment. That said, the stock could be ready to bounce back if the economy starts to kick into a higher gear by the summer.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>