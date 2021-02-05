Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 5th:

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and seller of recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Thor Industries’ shares gained 27.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

PCB Bancorp (PCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.7% over the last 60 days.

 

PCB Bancorp’s shares gained 24.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS - Free Report) : This designer, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of proprietary semiconductor products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Skyworks’ shares gained 18.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL - Free Report) : This owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Delek Logistics’ shares gained 18.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

