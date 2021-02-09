We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 8th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
PJT Partners Inc. (PJT - Free Report) : This financial advisory firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.
PJT Partners Inc. Price and Consensus
PJT Partners Inc. price-consensus-chart | PJT Partners Inc. Quote
Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR - Free Report) : This company that transformed the mattress industry with the idea that 'one size does not fit all' when it comes to sleep has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Sleep Number Corporation Price and Consensus
Sleep Number Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sleep Number Corporation Quote
Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Vista Outdoor Inc. Price and Consensus
Vista Outdoor Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vista Outdoor Inc. Quote
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This investment management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.
Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus
Janus Henderson Group plc price-consensus-chart | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote
Markel Corporation (MKL - Free Report) : This company that markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.
Markel Corporation Price and Consensus
Markel Corporation price-consensus-chart | Markel Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>