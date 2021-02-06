We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 5th:
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI - Free Report) : This financial holding company for Midland States Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 41.6% over the last 60 days.
Midland States has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.15 compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products has Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Olin has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 28.56 compared with 42.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This investment management company has Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.6% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.39 compared with 18.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
