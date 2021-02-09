Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 8th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 8th:

Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This company that owns and charters containerships has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 39.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote

 

Costamare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.67, compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Costamare Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Costamare Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Costamare Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote

 

Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This company that offers seaborne transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 50.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote

 

Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.41, compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote

 

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB - Free Report) : This marine drybulk transportation services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 82.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Safe Bulkers, Inc Price and Consensus

Safe Bulkers, Inc Price and Consensus

Safe Bulkers, Inc price-consensus-chart | Safe Bulkers, Inc Quote

 

Safe Bulkers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.71, compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Safe Bulkers, Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Safe Bulkers, Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Safe Bulkers, Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Safe Bulkers, Inc Quote

 

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST - Free Report) : This company that engages in exploration and production of oil and gas has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

 

Vista Oil & Gas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.79, compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. pe-ratio-ttm | Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Safe Bulkers, Inc (SB) - free report >>

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) - free report >>

Danaos Corporation (DAC) - free report >>

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy transportation