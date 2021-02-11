Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP - Free Report) : This provider of financial products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO - Free Report) : This provider of technologies and RF solutions for mobile, infrastructure and aerospace/defence applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO - Free Report) : This fully integrated life sciences company that manufactures, markets and distributes innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.3% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, refining and marketing petroleum products, and in the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

