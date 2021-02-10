In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 9th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:
Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : The company provides investment banking, research, sales and investment management services and has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Cowen Inc. Price and Consensus
Cowen Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Inc. Quote
Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.92, compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Cowen Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Cowen Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cowen Inc. Quote
GasLog Ltd. (GLOG - Free Report) : This owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.8% over the last 60 days.
GasLog Ltd. Price and Consensus
GasLog Ltd. price-consensus-chart | GasLog Ltd. Quote
GasLog has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.37, compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
GasLog Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
GasLog Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | GasLog Ltd. Quote
Navient Corporation (NAVI - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.2% over the last 60 days.
Navient Corporation Price and Consensus
Navient Corporation price-consensus-chart | Navient Corporation Quote
Navient Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.09, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Navient Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Navient Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Navient Corporation Quote
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU - Free Report) : This publicly owned hedge fund sponsor has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Quote
Sculptor Capital Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.26, compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Quote
