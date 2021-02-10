Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 9th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:

Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : The company provides investment banking, research, sales and investment management services and has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Cowen Inc. Price and Consensus

Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cowen Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Inc. Quote

 

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.92, compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Cowen Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cowen Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cowen Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cowen Inc. Quote

 

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG - Free Report) : This owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.8% over the last 60 days.

 

GasLog Ltd. Price and Consensus

GasLog LP. Price and Consensus

GasLog Ltd. price-consensus-chart | GasLog Ltd. Quote

 

GasLog has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.37, compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

GasLog Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

GasLog LP. PE Ratio (TTM)

GasLog Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | GasLog Ltd. Quote

 

Navient Corporation (NAVI - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Navient Corporation Price and Consensus

Navient Corporation Price and Consensus

Navient Corporation price-consensus-chart | Navient Corporation Quote

 

Navient Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.09, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Navient Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Navient Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Navient Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Navient Corporation Quote

 

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU - Free Report) : This publicly owned hedge fund sponsor has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Price and Consensus

OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC Price and Consensus

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Quote

 

Sculptor Capital Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.26, compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cowen Group, Inc. (COWN) - free report >>

Navient Corporation (NAVI) - free report >>

GasLog LP. (GLOG) - free report >>

OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC (SCU) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy transportation