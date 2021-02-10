Back to top

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 9th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX - Free Report) : This developer, manufacturer, and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Hologic has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 2.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This company that operates as a homebuilder carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

 

KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.39, compared with 0.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcBest Corp. has a PEG ratio of 0.88, compared with 1.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) : This company that provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.37, compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

