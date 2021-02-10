In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) - free report >>
KB Home (KBH) - free report >>
Celestica, Inc. (CLS) - free report >>
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 9th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:
Hologic, Inc. (HOLX - Free Report) : This developer, manufacturer, and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.5% over the last 60 days.
Hologic, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hologic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hologic, Inc. Quote
Hologic has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 2.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Hologic, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Hologic, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hologic, Inc. Quote
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This company that operates as a homebuilder carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.
KB Home Price and Consensus
KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote
KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.39, compared with 0.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
KB Home PEG Ratio (TTM)
KB Home peg-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus
ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote
ArcBest Corp. has a PEG ratio of 0.88, compared with 1.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
ArcBest Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
ArcBest Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | ArcBest Corporation Quote
Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) : This company that provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Celestica Inc. Price and Consensus
Celestica Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica Inc. Quote
Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.37, compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Celestica Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Celestica Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Celestica Inc. Quote
