Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 9th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:
eBay Inc. (EBAY - Free Report) : This operator of marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
eBay's shares gained 17.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of standard and custom passive connectivity products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Clearfield's shares gained 33.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH - Free Report) : This interior design company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.
Ethan Allen's shares gained 15.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT - Free Report) : This provider of genetic testing services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.4% over the last 60 days.
Fulgent's shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
