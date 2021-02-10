We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.23%, compared with the industry average of 1.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.06%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) : This diversified financial institution that provides various financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.07%, compared with the industry average of 1.67%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.07%.
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC - Free Report) : This company that acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.62%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.73%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
