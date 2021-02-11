In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 10th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:
Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and seller of a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.5% over the last 60 days.
Aviat Networks’ shares gained 64.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.2% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities’ shares gained 42% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and seller of capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ shares gained 25.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM - Free Report) : This integrated poultry processing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Sanderson Farms’ shares gained 14.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
